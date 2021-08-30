As readers may know, I have been writing about regional shipwrecks for perhaps half a decade and researching the subject since about 1980.
The Aug. 25, 2021, Observer article on Ira Kitmacher’s new book, “Haunted Graveyard of the Pacific,” causes me a pain.
That article includes the comments, “[It] the book took more than 18 months of research, reflected in five pages of source notes. He [Kitmacher] eschewed Northwest writers who had trod that path. ‘I purposely didn’t read local authors — I didn’t want to be influenced by them.’"
This sets my teeth on edge. We local authors aren’t perfect, but we care about how our community is represented, we keep each other more-or-less honest, and our information may well be better than that found further afield.
As I recently wrote an acquaintance about a similar article in the July 28, 2021, Coast Weekend, “I wish to question [Kitmacher’s] story about the General Warren wreck and ‘the bodies of a newlywed couple who had been on their way to their honeymoon washed ashore, reportedly holding hands.’ …
“Gen. J. B. Wall came to Geo. Flavel’s funeral years after the episode, was Flavel’s good friend, and as a young man survived that very wreck. I take his testimony to be unimpeachable. He mentions no such episode.
“W.H. Gray was one of the first pioneers here, prominent and literate. His first-person testimony about the states of the bodies that he and others found reads: ‘Allow me to say, that 20 bodies have already come on shore. … when I … found two parts of bodies, or rather the bones of one, less the head, the body of the other, less the flesh from the face and skull, the flesh in a putrid state. …
“‘Eighteen of the 20 bodies had scarcely anything on them, except fragments of their garments, it is impossible to identify them. … W.H. GRAY. Clatsop Plains, Feb. 24, 1852.’"
Mr. Gray’s testimony I also believe to be unimpeachable. I cannot imagine how the bodies of such a couple as Mr. Kitmacher cites could have been found intact enough to be identifiable, let alone be found “holding hands.” After all, when the would-be rescuers (including J.B. Wall) returned to the site of the wreck that night they found “no vestige of either wreck, passengers, or crew.”
To this particular historian, the “newly-wed” tale has always sounded like a sentimental fabrication.
