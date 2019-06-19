To all those poor frightened souls who are living in Seaview, please do not start digging into your beloved dunes just yet. Please don’t start constructing pillboxes and bunkers awaiting Long Beach’s imminent attack with tanks, mortars and rocket-propelled grenades, along with a full division of foot soldiers just yet.
Relax. An article appeared in the paper a few weeks back about a possible annexation with Long Beach, and I said “possible,” and already battle lines are being drawn.
I have known Dave Glasson and his parents Ross and Marcia for years, and the last time I saw Dave in his office, he wasn’t wearing full military fatigues along with a helmet and goggles and a pair of binoculars around his neck. No pearl handled pistols strapped to his side either. I have been to a number of meetings on this same issue during my 42 years of residency around these parts. And you know what? Long Beach still stops at 51st Street heading south on Highway 103 and Seaview begins and stops at the 30th Avenue, like it always has.
So relax, this is not going to change in my lifetime or yours. The only thing that will change is that the Seaview beach will still accrete a little more each year and the sun will set at pretty much the same time during each season. So Seaview, put down your weapons and continue to enjoy what God has put before you.
Gene Lilly
Ilwaco
