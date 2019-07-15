The July 10 Letter to the Editor by David Ryan concerning the ongoing controversy of fireworks on the beach deserves attention. He mentions that the overwhelming majority of residents want to see the number of displays reduced. I agree wholeheartedly, and apparently the findings of the Not a Ban, a Better Plan support that assessment. I suspect the reason that our local representatives have not acted is because no one has even started the legislative process that is necessary to change the law. And when/if it is changed, it would take a year, by law, before it is enacted. Maybe someone should take up that challenge.
A Better Plan has done a fantastic job of educating and organizing the week-long event, and has lessened the impact considerably. However, I think it would be, for all the reasons stated by Mr. Ryan, much easier to manage if it encompassed just three days, with the exception of four-day weekends like next year. That would also make it much easier for the residents to endure, and maybe there would be less bickering and more enjoyment of the colorful celebration. Dogs, cats and all wildlife would join me in supporting such a measure.
As for Mr. Ryan's solution of having the economic benefits enjoyed by the business community be shared with the residents, with a yearly $1,000 payment, I suspect he had his tongue firmly planted in his cheek. No amount of money would entice me to sit back and watch our local environment, which both Mr. Ryan and myself work hard to preserve, take what would be a sanctioned beating.
I left the Better Plan group because I didn't think it went far enough. Maybe now is the time to test the legislative waters.
BOB DUKE
Ocean Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.