At this point in the Democratic primary, my choice is Tom Steyer.
It's not that we need another billionaire as president — at least this one is using his own money — but he is the only candidate that is promoting term limits, which I am all for and which the founders had in mind as they designed our republic. Their thinking was that serving in government should be limited to only one or two terms in Congress. Then representatives should return to their civilian lives.
What we have now are politicians who make congressional service a career. Some congressional representatives have been in office for up to 40 years!
A case in point would be our own Jaime Herrera Beutler, who has represented our congressional district for around 10 years. Her husband is a stay-at-home father who takes care of their three children including a daughter with serious medical issues. I have no problem with her personal life choices. In fact, in many respects I admire her.
On the other hand, enough is enough — she has the government pension locked up along with her insurance coverage. I realize that she is the primary financial support for her family. But if she likes spending her time in the seat of government so much, she do what so many of her predecessors have done and become a lobbyist. That's where the real money is.
LES GERNERT
Ocean Park
