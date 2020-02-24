I mostly blame our schools for our flourishing stupidity. We learn facts, but not how to think and evaluate.
Debate and logical reasoning are after-school activities. So we grow up believing everyone is entitled to their opinion, each as valid as any other, even though that can’t possibly be true.
Face it. Many Americans are ignoramuses — ill-informed, apathetic, and easily manipulated.
So how can we curb galloping stupidity?
We should reintroduce civics as a mandatory subject in grade school, high school and college.
We should stop rewarding rich, rapacious cretins. We should repudiate the deniers of climate change and evolution. We should encourage everyone to read credible newspapers and embrace fact-based radio and TV programs. We should laugh more — a powerful inoculator against stupidity.
And we should participate in “democracy parties,” social gatherings where issues are intelligently discussed.
That’s probably just wishful thinking. I’m not optimistic that we can significantly reduce our prevailing stupidity.
But we can be a much better country, not ignorantly railing against what we oppose, but championing what we value. And that requires abundant intelligence, not copious stupidity.
While we’re all sometimes stupid, we need to reduce others’ surging stupidity, convincing as many as possible that it’s really bad to be stupid.
ROBERT BRAKE
Ocean Park
