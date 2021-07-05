On the day before the once-in-a-millennium heat wave, Oysterville Water system experienced a serious leak in one of our customers’ lines, triggering a critical drop in the water reservoir, boil-water protocols, and scheduled water supply shutoffs. It took a community to respond to the emergency and to respect strict water conservation requests. Many stepped up to personally assist the small group of board members and staff to see us through.
We want to thank in particular Oysterville Water’s hardworking and diligent system operator, April Garcia; her husband, Michael, who babysat the pumps in the well house for hours in 100-plus degree weather while April went through the community reading meters looking for excessive water use.
Thanks also to neighbor Mark Seifried, who was on hand for the system breaks, assisting in meter readings, trucking in bottled water for community use, and picking up from Surfside Water sandwich boards announcing the boil-water warning and placing them at key spots in the community (thanks, too, to Surfside for their indispensable assistance).
Neighbors Jeff McMahon and Linda McGeady, not even OW customers, each drove to Longview to deliver coliform samples to the lab. And, thanks to the OW board members who were in town to turn out email communications, written notices, and answer concerns of the customers.
Above all, thanks to the Oysterville community members as a whole for their patience, understanding, and commitment to conservation. It takes a village!
OYSTERVILLE WATER BOARD
