Once again, the money changers lined their pockets at the expense of the citizens. Once again, this beautiful retirement community put up with the invasion of tourists making the Long Beach Peninsula the place to make their unwelcome noise and piles of trash that are cleaned up by residents that value their beaches and community.
I am wondering how the peninsula city governments are able to get free labor, by promoting their “day after” trash cleanup as if it is a great event and the responsibility of the citizens. Every city that I have lived in before, held the event sponsors responsible for their promoted mess cleanup. It is my understanding that free labor is illegal!
Why hasn't anybody held the city government responsible? I plan on looking into this, and I suggest that the responsible citizens that picked-up the fireworks mess for the city, bill the city for their time spent cleaning up the mess that the city made money from, and let the government be responsible for their actions!
DON MEUCHEL
Ocean Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.