This past June I graduated with a fancy degree. While there were jobs-o-plenty, I had trouble finding any that both interested me and could support even a meager life in the big city of Seattle. At my mother’s behest, I started looking at some jobs in Pacific County, the place I called home for most of my childhood. Before I knew it, I was offered a job — basically my dream job — with a respectable salary. The only problem was it meant moving back home.

If there’s one mantra Ilwaco High School has (or at least had in the early to mid ‘10s) it’s “Move away right after graduation!” I still think this is good advice for some kids. Personally, I doubt I would have even attended college if I had stayed on the peninsula for even a year post-graduation. I do want to clarify that there are plenty of kids (with far more motivation than myself) that this isn’t a problem for. Staying on the peninsula can be a great and life-giving choice for some. Anyway, an unintended side effect of this good-intentioned “move away!” motto is stigma.

