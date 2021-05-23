From last year’s record-breaking fire season, to bad ocean conditions, hotter summers and reduced snowpack, it’s obvious that the Pacific Northwest and coastal climates are changing.
Earlier this year, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries projected that climate change could cause already low survival rates for Snake River spring Chinook to plummet.
We need urgent actions to counteract the fish-killing effects of warming oceans and reduced river flows. We need to make bold actions and significant investments where we have management control: Hydropower and habitat.
The Snake River basin represents the coldest, most undisturbed habitat in the lower 48 states: 30,000 miles of incredibly important high-elevation, cold-water spawning refuge in a warmer, drier future.
Unfortunately, only a very small percentage of the fish spawned in this pristine habitat are able to return because of the devastating impacts of the four lower Snake River dams.
We are at the crossroads of a climate and extinction crisis. Our salmon do not have any more time to wait. Do we want to tell our grandchildren we let salmon go extinct? Or do we want a future with abundant, fishable salmon runs that support businesses and unforgettable experiences?
It is time to remove the four dams. U.S Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., and U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, are ready to have tough conversations to find comprehensive solutions for this complex, pervasive issue. Other regional elected officials need to get involved in crafting a legislative solution that doubles wild salmon returns, and provides stability to river-dependent communities.
NORM RITCHIE
Rockaway Beach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.