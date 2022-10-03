“Since” Joe Biden was elected and with Patty Murray’s lockstep support, I feel our great country has fallen into a tailspin.
Southern boarder — millions of illegal immigrants have crossed into the country and deadly drugs seem to be following them. There are laws and a legal path to U.S. citizenship.
Inflation — higher prices on almost all goods and services is having a negative impact on us all as it eats into our incomes.
National debt — I fear this continuing increase in debt will have devastating consequences on the lives of my children and grandchildren as they are the ones who will pay.
Crime — it appears that there is a movement to allow criminals to run free with very few, if any, consequences for their actions while the victims and their families suffer.
Energy — our country’s energy independence was wiped away with the stroke of a pen, leaving us to beg our friends and foes in order to provide for our current energy needs.
Patty Murray has been in Congress for thirty years and I don’t believe that she has accomplished much over that time. To get us back on the right flight path, we need younger, more dynamic candidates at all levels in government that will lead with confidence, respect, understanding, compassion, strength, integrity and moral character. That is why I am supporting Tiffany Smiley for Senator.
