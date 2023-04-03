Well, Mr. former President Trump, if I am ever indicted I'm going to try to claim "political persecution, witch hunt, hoax hoax hoax," which is all we've been hearing from you for far too long. The only way your beguiled and deluded supporters are going to be able to vote for you again is if you're nominated at the Republican National Convention in 2024, which wouldn't surprise me at all.

This particular "political persecution" is the least of your multitude of legal problems, but of course all the other ones are simply folks trying to make everything you've done so "perfectly" over the years look and certainly sound bad. I would advise anyone thinking of voting for you again to read the 2018 book by Craig Unger, "House of Trump, House of Putin: The Untold Story of Donald Trump and the Russian Mafia."

