Well, Mr. former President Trump, if I am ever indicted I'm going to try to claim "political persecution, witch hunt, hoax hoax hoax," which is all we've been hearing from you for far too long. The only way your beguiled and deluded supporters are going to be able to vote for you again is if you're nominated at the Republican National Convention in 2024, which wouldn't surprise me at all.
This particular "political persecution" is the least of your multitude of legal problems, but of course all the other ones are simply folks trying to make everything you've done so "perfectly" over the years look and certainly sound bad. I would advise anyone thinking of voting for you again to read the 2018 book by Craig Unger, "House of Trump, House of Putin: The Untold Story of Donald Trump and the Russian Mafia."
In a 2017 tweet, Trump claimed, "Russia has never tried to use leverage over me. I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA - NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING!" However, Unger names 59 Russians as business associates of Trump and follows the purported financial links between them and the Trump Organization going back decades.
On Nov. 9, 2016, a day after Trump's election, Deputy Vyacheslav Nikonov of the pro-Putin United Russia Party rejoiced about Trump's victory in remarks to the Duma, the Russian equivalent of the House of Representatives.
Stolen election? How many of you have read or even know about the report "Lost, Nor Stolen: The Conservative Case that Trump Lost and Biden Won the 2020 Presidential Election."
Forget about "woke" — how about we wake up and consider what kind of president you and I are going to vote for in the 2024 election? I'm an old dude and will not even consider voting for either Biden or Trump. Not only are they older than me, but they have too much legal baggage dragging them down in 2024. I would like to see a female president before I kick the bucket. Any suggestions?
