In the last year I have learned more about Pacific County PUD #2 than I ever wanted to know. For example, did you know there is a 332-page code book? Do you know where to find it? Neither did I, but it is our responsibility as ratepayers to read and understand it. One little paragraph — nine short sentences out of 332 pages — cost us unnecessarily. The policies in the code book are written in favor of the district, not the owners and ratepayers.
The commissioners are elected, in part, to review and update PUD policy. Commissioner Debbie Oakes has put forth several motions to do just that but has received no support from the other two commissioners. Commissioner Swanson and Commissioner Anderson prefer to sit on their hands and let outdated policies stand. Even after warranted complaints, Swanson and Anderson refuse to consider updating policies.
The general manager stated under oath that PUD policies are “technical and convoluted and you gotta have a good background to know it.” He also stated that after 29 years he struggles sometimes and if you have never been in the industry it can be “really overwhelming.” That is unacceptable. The biggest lesson I have learned about Pacific County PUD #2 this year is that we are past due for a new commissioner!
Vote for Pam Hickey PUD commissioner District 1.
LAURA BOHLMANN
Klipsan Beach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.