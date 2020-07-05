We were all appalled in 2015 following the Fourth of July invasion that trashed our wonderful beach. Afterward, I joined many in Ocean Park to discuss the issue of fireworks and our environment. I spoke briefly about my desire to end this destructive tradition. But the consensus became “Not a ban, a better plan.” We would continue to welcome the revelers but offer education and of course clean up after them. Now, five years later, we see the fruits of those labors. And nothing has changed. The “better plan” is a failure.
Folks, we live in a wonderful area. It is populated with incredible people of talent, in the arts, music and lovers of nature. We don’t need what we invite every year. It's time to decide if this is what we really want in our community, if we want to continue to allow people, who are already banned from from lighting fireworks in most communities in Washington, to come here, and then clean up after them. It's time for us to own it, and not allow it.
Here's my plan: Hire professionals and have an organized Fourth of July celebration. Ban fireworks stands and personal displays. Not a better plan, a total ban. Close the beach approaches on the Fourth, except for Bolstad area. Since its the city of Long Beach that “sponsors” this, and wants the financial benefits, they can manage the event. Why would they want all that business going north anyway?
We should work year-round to promote the Peninsula as a haven for art, music and wildlife aficionados. That scenario is far more sustainable than what we are doing now. How about we build an amphitheater at Bolstad? Have concerts, not explosions. Folks, we are better than what we invite to our beach once a year.
BOB DUKE
Ocean Park
