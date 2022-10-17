This election we have the choice to select a new congressional representative for our district. One candidate has served his nation by putting his life on the line for our freedoms. His family has given “the last full measure of devotion” to our nation. This is Joe Kent, the Republican candidate selected by the voters in the 3rd Congressional District.

Joe has the courage to face the corruption rotting our DOJ and FBI as well as the incompetence of the CDC and other federal health agencies. He will oppose the insane spending by congressional Democrats that has spurred the highest inflation in over 40 years. He will work to close the borders to the millions of illegal immigrants and deadly fentanyl flooding our nation’s southern border. These are not radical positions.

