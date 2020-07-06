As with each year, Pacific County officials assume the tourist trade of the town of Long Beach is dependent on allowing and tacitly encouraging transients' use of illegal fireworks.
All of the residents of this county — who pay the property taxes that subsidize this assumption and in fact fund Long Beach itself — are therefore subject to the ever-increasing obscenity of a war zone. Streets and dunes resound with the detonations of thundering ordinance that is obviously beyond even professional use. It is an absolute mockery.
My neighbor's rights of protection from harassment are violated — no one should be subject to this abuse — and required to pay for the "privilege." We cannot conceive of having pets any longer to subject them to what is now a federal crime of animal abuse.
There are countless examples beyond simply the eradication of any semblance of quality of life for usually a week at a time — for example, the fires caused in the dunes, which on prior occasions required state Department of Natural Resources aerial tankers to save county authorities' asses. Regional and national examples of fireworks devastation apparently get no notice. There is an incredible danger that a dune fire could quickly threaten my home and hundreds of others.
Each year's "little dune grass fires" in front of downtown Long Beach are proudly reported as quickly extinguished by local volunteers as an example of "no problem!"
Obviously, allowing unrestricted personal pyrotechnics is unacceptable in this setting: PERIOD. This year Pacific County has added the most utterly brazen degree of disregard for its taxpaying residents by deciding just days before this July 4 to ensure completely open beach access, open lodgings and restaurants, and forward the visitors bureau message of encouragement to come. The result — within the largest outbreak yet of pandemic covid-19, the largest crowd yet from out of town arrived in full obnoxious speeding vehicles to overwhelm whatever cautious distancing so many vulnerable — and again I say, taxpaying — residents had been attempting to protect themselves.
At this point, Pacific County's actions are simply criminal. Clearly a form of state injunction of their authority is required to protect Pacific County residents from their abuse of primary responsibility for public safety. As a near lifelong resident, I am willing to testify as a witness in state agency proceedings to remand their powers to state public health conservatorship.
JAMES TONGUE
Seaview
