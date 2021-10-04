I read Bonnie Lou Cozby’s letter of Sept. 29 on the same day that the United States’ covid death toll reached 700,000. Her statement that the pandemic heroes of essential work are now threatened with loss of their livelihoods if they do not abide by the vaccine mandate is an interesting twist. It could also be said that the pandemic heroes of essential work now have the opportunity to be fully vaccinated. To be with people freely again. To hug again. To help schools re-open safely. To help businesses open at full profit. To help life without contagion to return.
We have been invaded by aliens who are out to kill us. They’re smart. The more they learn about us, the more efficiently they can kill us. The aliens are this virus. They’ve proved how smart they are by how quickly they developed the Delta variant.
Decades ago, I was a trained epidemiologist for infectious venereal diseases. It was a long time ago, but the principles don’t change. To address the simplest, VD is much harder to get than covid — you have to have sex with an infected person. With covid, you only have to breathe the same air. If you breathe infected air, the Delta variant takes hold in four days (incubation period). You can be contagious (infecting other people) for two days before you know you are sick. To ensure you have not been infected and will not infect others, you need to have a negative covid test every four days for as long as the pandemic lasts. Weekly tests suggested by Cozby are not frequent enough.
People infected with Delta infect six people on average. In the early days of the pandemic, a person with covid infected two to three people. As the pandemic continues, how much more will those aliens learn, how much more deadly will they become? We are in a battle against a disease but we are fighting one another. The aliens are unified against us. Individual freedoms are important but at what cost? How many more people have to sicken or die?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.