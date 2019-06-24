I’d like to offer my congratulations to Warren Hazen for his exoneration, as reported last week. Looks like he dodged the finger-pointing bullet of bureaucracy, that same bureaucracy some of our friends would like to see increased. Makes me wonder how many more similar injustices there have been.
This is why government and bureaucracy should never be more powerful than the constituents that loaned them the authority to begin with.
I’m not an attorney, but it sure seems to me there are damages involved here, and a settlement offer the other direction this time. Perhaps even gray bars for misuse of power. At the very least, they need to experience what they put him through the last year or so, and a simple apology isn’t enough.
ROBERT W. BONNEY
Seaview
