I have known Mike Swanson for over 10 years and worked with him on several committees with the Washington PUD Association (WPUDA). These included the Telecom, Energy and Government Relations Committees.
He is always well prepared for the meetings and brings good insight and ideas to each meeting. His extensive business experience is an asset that benefits Pacific County PUD.
I urge you to vote for Mike Swanson in the upcoming election. His experience and proven performance will serve Pacific County PUD well in future years.
PAUL ROGERS
Kittitas County PUD Commissioner
Ellensburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.