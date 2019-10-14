I am endorsing Steve Kovach for Pacific County Fire District No. 1 commissioner. I have known him for 20 years and always experienced him as a committed, responsible person who has a deep appreciation for this community.
He truly cares about the future of our fire department and its personnel as they face the challenges of increased demands for their services. He will give 100% towards exploring all sides of complicated issues with the goal of maintaining a fair and balanced position. I have the highest regard for our fire department. I believe Steve shares this regard and will take his position as commissioner with the goal of always achieving the highest good for all concerned.
NANCI MAIN
Ocean Park
