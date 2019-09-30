I extend lavish praise to the Water Music Festival Board of Directors and volunteers--who again are providing an enriching year for peninsula residents and visitors.
Having served on the WMF Board of Directors for six years as member, Vice President and President, I continually proffer my deep respect for the magnificent concerts and significant financial boost WMF provides to peninsula and Naselle music programs.
Helping young musicians and music educators has been the WMS mission since its founding in 1984. So far, we’ve enjoyed the annual Music in the Gardens tour and Jazz and Oysters concerts and can look forward to the outstanding Oct. 11-13 concerts and annual Christmas concert.
While spoken and written words may often fail us, music can bring us together. The brilliant, prodigiously-talented Leonard Bernstein was a passionate advocate of music education and accessibility, advising us that “Life without music is unthinkable.”
While that may be a bit of a stretch for some of us, we have to admire Bernstein’s devotion to Euterpe, Greek goddess of music and song.
I’m urging readers to attend the October concerts and Christmas concert. Visit https://watermusicfestival.com for program and ticket information.
Be part of the forthcoming music adventures.
ROBERT BRAKE
Ocean Park
