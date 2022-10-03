As a resident and business owner in downtown Raymond who has had the pleasure of working with Michelle Layman on a variety of projects, events, and local initiatives, I fully support her candidacy for Public Utility District commissioner 3.

Michelle has shown true leadership and organization during her tenure as director of the Willapa Harbor Chamber of Commerce. Her methodical approach towards problem solving our ever-increasing housing shortage among other things has been commendable.

