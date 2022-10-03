As a resident and business owner in downtown Raymond who has had the pleasure of working with Michelle Layman on a variety of projects, events, and local initiatives, I fully support her candidacy for Public Utility District commissioner 3.
Michelle has shown true leadership and organization during her tenure as director of the Willapa Harbor Chamber of Commerce. Her methodical approach towards problem solving our ever-increasing housing shortage among other things has been commendable.
The evolution of her own personal business, Willapa Printing Boutique, is an excellent example of her strengths as an entrepreneur, manager, administrator, and more, all skills that will transfer well to her seat as commissioner. I have personally worked with Michelle and attended a multitude of meetings for the Chamber, EDC, Willapa Festival, and Willapa Community Development Association where she shows constant leadership and organization that leads to real tangible outcomes to benefit our community.
Michelle Layman is a progressive and assertive communicator that will quickly identify the root and an issue and work collaboratively to find a resolution. She is a person of honesty and integrity who keeps a strong pulse on the local community who will undoubtedly serve her well as PUD commissioner.
