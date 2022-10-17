I have had the pleasure of knowing Michelle Layman for over six years. I have been an employee at her business for over four years and am lucky enough to also call her my friend. It is my honor to write this letter of recommendation for Michelle Layman for PUD Commissioner 3 as both her friend and employee.

I connected with Michelle through her position as director of the Pacific County Chamber of Commerce and the visitor’s center six years ago. I volunteered there for most of the first two years I knew her before she offered me a part-time position at her business, Willapa Printing. I gratefully took it and four years later I am proud to be called her right-hand gal. She has given me both life skills and employment training that will benefit me for the rest of my life. Michelle and her husband Heath and her three amazing daughters have also taken me in as part of their family, which is quite the honor.

