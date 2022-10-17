I have had the pleasure of knowing Michelle Layman for over six years. I have been an employee at her business for over four years and am lucky enough to also call her my friend. It is my honor to write this letter of recommendation for Michelle Layman for PUD Commissioner 3 as both her friend and employee.
I connected with Michelle through her position as director of the Pacific County Chamber of Commerce and the visitor’s center six years ago. I volunteered there for most of the first two years I knew her before she offered me a part-time position at her business, Willapa Printing. I gratefully took it and four years later I am proud to be called her right-hand gal. She has given me both life skills and employment training that will benefit me for the rest of my life. Michelle and her husband Heath and her three amazing daughters have also taken me in as part of their family, which is quite the honor.
Michelle’s dedication to this community and the people within it is incredible. She has several successful businesses and is part of many organizations, non-profits, and committees. Her heart is really in this, and no one is better suited for the position of PUD Commissioner 3 than Michelle. I know she will give this new adventure her all as I have seen her do with her family, businesses, and employees.
I encourage you to vote for Michelle this November as she is the best choice for this community and wonderful people within it. I know she will dedicate herself to the position fully and will be a success in it just like she is everywhere else.
Thank you for all you do Michelle and for being my amazing friend.
