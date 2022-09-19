It is my privilege to write this letter of recommendation for Michelle Layman for the Office of Pacific County PUD commissioner, Position 3.

I have personally known Michelle for the past 11 years. I met her while I was a reserve police officer candidate attending the Reserve Law Enforcement Academy hosted by her husband Heath’s police department. Heath was the academy commander. The firearms training was conducted at the Willapa Firearms Training facility.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.