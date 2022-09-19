It is my privilege to write this letter of recommendation for Michelle Layman for the Office of Pacific County PUD commissioner, Position 3.
I have personally known Michelle for the past 11 years. I met her while I was a reserve police officer candidate attending the Reserve Law Enforcement Academy hosted by her husband Heath’s police department. Heath was the academy commander. The firearms training was conducted at the Willapa Firearms Training facility.
Michelle opened up her home to a class full of candidates who she had never met. We knew that she had a full-time job and I remember feeling absolutely welcome in their home and knew it wasn’t easy hosting a group this large, especially after a long day at work.
I found out later that she was the owner of the business where she worked and how long her average days were. I was even more humbled after finding out how many different activities she was personally involved in in addition to raising three very impressive children. Each of their children was involved in multiple activities in school while maintaining impressive grades. The more I learned about Michelle and her many, diverse responsibilities and activities, the more impressed I became. How anyone could manage so many different tasks on a daily basis seemed totally unsustainable in my opinion. I have been a friend of the family for the last 11 years and can say, without hesitation, that this was completely sustainable for Michelle. Over the years, I have watched as she added one item after another to her already impressive resume. Each task brought with it new challenges in learning new skills, adjusting to new environments and adapting a new time management to ensure success.
I admit that I sometimes wondered what would be sacrificed in order for her to remain focused and successful in all of her endeavors. That has never materialized. Her businesses have exceeded expectations and she and Heath have raised daughters that are all extremely successful in their own lives.
Examples of her selflessness and success in every aspect of her life are easy to find. The success of each of their children, her marriage, her businesses and all of her volunteer activities are on display for anyone who looks. She is deeply invested in the success of this community.
I have no doubt that she will serve as a PUD commissioner with the utmost in integrity with the best interest of the community always at the top of her decision making.
