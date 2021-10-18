Dear Ilwaco Civic Leaders,
It’s Your Job.
Respectfully, Your Community
Downtown Ilwaco needs help. I have talked to a lot of citizens in our community lately about what they would like to see in our downtown area. The folks I talked with had a lot of great ideas — one I was especially drawn to is the idea of creating a “working town,” which integrates tourism with the local fishing industry. Most Ilwaco residents want to see the historical buildings renovated and more businesses that serve the needs of our community in our downtown area.
The Port of Ilwaco and our fishing industry, historical buildings, a hospital, a school district, a museum, numerous outdoor activities, a beautiful environment, Black Lake, a bus system, a thriving Saturday Market, and a rich native American and northern European history — these are just a few of the assets we could build upon in our community.
Bringing our downtown back to life will not be easy, but I am willing to do the work. I have organized a core group of folks in our community who are excited and willing to do the work with me. As an Ilwaco business owner and private citizen, I have spent the last six months educating myself on how to bring historical downtowns back to life. I have read books, visited other cities who are in the process of bringing their downtowns back to life, and attended conferences put on by folks who do this work professionally. And yet when I ask our council and mayor to form a group within our government to begin this work, I am met with hesitation, blank faces, and unreturned emails.
There have been books written about the harm a neglected downtown has on its businesses and communities. A quick google search on a mayor and city council’s job description also gave me too much information to write about here. I will settle with a fitting quote from Warren Bennis, a scholar and pioneer in leadership studies, “Management is doing things right. Leadership is doing the right things.” When I go to city council meetings here in Ilwaco, I hear a lot of talk about city management and doing things right. I am asking our civic leaders to step up and do the right thing for our businesses and Ilwaco community members — vote to create a group within our local government and actively begin the hard work of bringing our downtown and community back to life.
If you are a private citizen who plans to vote in November, vote for those civic leaders who commit to being actively engaged in bringing our charming downtown Ilwaco community back to life. And if you’re not sure where they stand on the issue, please ask them. They work for you.
VALERIE PERKINS
Ilwaco
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.