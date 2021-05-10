I was saddened to read Eddie Lau's letter. I am a white, Irish-born immigrant and no-one has ever told me to go home or blamed me for spreading a disease. When I open my mouth more often than not people tell me I have a cute accent — it may feel patronizing but doesn't make me feel unsafe. "This Land is My Land" applies equally to all immigrants, wherever we come from originally — whether Asia, Ireland or Finland.
I encourage your readers to take a free, one-hour 'bystander intervention training' from Asian Americans Advancing Justice Chicago (google it). It will equip you to answer Mr. Lau's question with your actions if or when you witness racially motivated harassment.
We will only get through this together.
LINDA McGEADY
Sandridge Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.