Regarding Holly Smith's Dec. 15 Letter to the Editor regarding Critical Race Theory:
CRT is a Law School subject interrogating the relationship between the law and racial inequality (which, let's face it, is too often not equal). It is not now, nor will it ever be taught at the K-12 level.
However, it has become very necessary that America's true history and current, very real, inequities be taught, because our history is not as heroic, noble or pretty as we have been led to believe. Genocide, theft, slavery, white nationalism, child labor, eugenics, misogyny, Jim Crow, anti-Semitism, Executive Order 9066, ongoing systemic racism, etc. are just a few of the realities we have sugarcoated, hidden and flat-out lied about in our public education system ever since there has been a public education system. Heck, I remember a third grade textbook with illustrations of happy, smiling slaves!
No one is trying to hurt white children's feelings or make them feel guilty by teaching them true American history — I hear a lot of people say "Well, that was a long time ago, we just need to move forward." When I was born in the 1960s, Jim Crow was still in effect, women could not get a credit card without a husband's signature, marital rape was legal, Indigenous Peoples could not legally practice their own religions, redlining was everywhere, Indian boarding schools/workhouses/concentration camps were still a reality (Fact: Hitler got his ideas from how the U.S. government "dealt with" the "Indian problem"), ad nauseum. As of three weeks ago, in Georgia, actual slavery was uncovered.
Until we acknowledge the truth and bring it all into the light, we will never be able to move forward. Change for the better means acknowledging our real history — the good, the bad and the shameful. To para-quote Maya Angelou, "when we know better, we do better." What in the world is wrong with that?
