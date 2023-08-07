I appreciated the article in the June 28th issue of the Observer detailing the status of the state’s superior court lawsuit against the Werner’s regarding their extraordinary misconduct in managing the lease they purchased for the operation of the Beacon RV park. The article noted Port Commissioners were wondering aloud if they might declare the Werner’s in violation of the terms of their lease agreement with the Port. Wonder no more.
An administrative law hearing was held this spring over several weeks at which the Werners and the State combined to present approximately 22 witnesses and 91 exhibits resulted in a complete defeat for the Werners. By order dated May 8, 2023 Administrative Law Judge Travis Dupree provided a definitive recitation of all the violations of law at issue: statutes, ordinances and rules of which the Werners' were clearly and factually guilty. His 30-page decision reads like a master thesis in what landlords should never do from trying to secure an unlawful eviction using armed personnel, to unlawfully disconnecting utilities, to unlawfully canceling garbage pick up, to unlawfully ignoring rodent infestations and sewage problems and finally to retaliating against tenants who dared to complain about conditions at Beacon to the Office of the Attorney General. There is much more detail about the wrong-doing of the Werners in the order and this order is a public document, one the Port should get a copy of if it does not already have one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.