Friday evening I assisted in capturing four of six dogs running loose on 264th and Park Avenue. The dogs were in poor health, dirty and very unkempt. I have since found that the dogs are from a possible puppy mill being ran out of a private residence around 280th. This has been an ongoing operation selling chihuahua and labradoodle dogs for several years.
I do not know what can be done but I was hoping if dog lovers in our area could get the word out not to buy dogs from this residence and to request the prosecutor and sheriff's department get actively involve maybe we can save the rest of the dogs at this site.
If you have any suggestions on what can be done please feel free to contact me at 360-665-4447. We might be able to put enough resources to end these poor dogs suffering.
GEORGE HILL
Ocean Park
