Apologizes! We came home to Long Beach not realizing that a letter was en route asking us to stay away.
My Better Angel rose to the occasion and reminded me that responding to the request as a grownup would be a good thing!
We commend the Long Beach leadership. Taking thoughtful and decisive action in the midst of crisis reflects courage and genuine stewardship of our citizens and our resources. Our state is fortunate to have strong state and local officials whose service is clearly guided by integrity.
I would encourage we band of 4,000 letter recipients consider donating to appropriate beach community support: food banks, Peninsula Poverty Response, or KMUN Coastal Community Radio for example.
We are truly all in this together as we attempt to navigate these unchartered waters.
When the time comes that we can undertake a new normal, may be look back with few regrets. May our memories bear witness that we did our best to protect each other and all that we cherish.
CAROL and JAY OBENOUR
Long Beach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.