This community has a multitude of heroes. We all know how much we owe the emergency teams and those on the front lines in our hospital.
Today I want to bring special attention to those heroes and heroines that kept the doors open to provide the necessary things to our homes and daily lives.
Kudos to Chuck Winn and his wonderful staff at Sid's IGA grocery store. They not only provided food but warmed you with smiles. That heartwarming smile is so important in these days of social distancing.
Thank you to the entire staff of Dennis Company. They are always helpful and willing to take extra time for friendly conversation. Those conversations are so welcome while we find ourselves so isolated.
Remember to be grateful to the many restaurants serving "to go" meals. This often happens without their usual staff and often staying open while earning less than cost.
My heartfelt appreciation to all of our businesses and their employees for making our lives better during these difficult times.
Please support our local businesses as they have been supporting us.
DICK EDWARDS
Long Beach
