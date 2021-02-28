While Oliver Underwood desires a different reality about the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, he has only presented fiction. Mirriam-Webster defines “insurrection” as “an act or instance of revolting against civil authority or an established government.” No requirement for arms, though many of the insurrectionists were armed that day (bear spray, flag poles, and worse).
Contrary to Oliver’s “reality,” 140-plus officers were injured and one officer died. Countless insurrectionists suffered injury, including the shooting of insurrectionist Ashli Babbitt as she attempted to breach a restricted area of the Capitol (her death is regrettable, though predictable considering the circumstances she put herself into).
Broken windows allowed 400-plus insurrectionists into restricted access areas of the Capitol. Doors were broken, property was defaced and stolen, and the halls of our legislative branch of government were vandalized and desecrated. Oliver described aimless wandering as proof that these were not insurrectionists, the FBI is indeed investigating whether there were coordinated groups within the mob and even assistance from inside actors. More than 235 offenders have been arrested so far.
I agree with Oliver that the insurrection on Jan. 6 “accomplished nothing.” Yet politicians were injured, contracting covid 19 while sheltering with their unmasked colleagues. Police officers were injured, with fingers lost, concussions, fractured ribs, burns, chemical irritation, bruises, lacerations, and covid 19 infections, to name only a few.
The First Amendment gives Americans who are frustrated with election outcomes every right to peacefully assemble in protest. The group of insurrectionists on Jan. 6 did not assemble with the intention of peaceful protest. They fought authorities to cross police lines; they invaded the Capitol building to destroy property and fight more with authorities; they broke property, threatened the lives of Congress members, guests, and staff; and they sought to block the election certification. Nothing insurrectionists did on that day could have produced the outcome Oliver believes is reality.
The reality is that Trump received fewer Electoral College and Popular votes, so try again for the White House in 2024. Peacefully protest until then. But don’t gaslight our community by selling fiction as a “different reality.”
JENNIFER MANCHESTER
Ilwaco
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.