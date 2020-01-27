My wife and I own property in Pacific County, namely Ocean Park. We have two children at home and attending Ilwaco High School, the youngest a sophomore and the eldest of the two a junior, presently enrolled in the running start program.
Both of our kids are involved in concert, pep and marching bands and the youngest plays soccer. I fully support the arts and sports programs presently available to Ocean Beach School District students as well as the other programs supported by the two levies due to expire in 2020.
I write to encourage all registered voters in this school district to vote in the upcoming election to support and reaffirm the two replacement levies, Replacement EP&O Levy and Replacement Tech Levy. These levies replace existing levies and do not increase or provide for additional taxation above what now exists.
Even though both my wife and I are retired and live on fixed incomes, we encourage support and votes for both of these replacement levies.
JOHN FITZGERALD
Ocean Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.