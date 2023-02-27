If you wondered why Fox News promoted Trump’s unfounded assertion that the 2020 presidential election was stolen these last two years? The answer was recently made public by the Delaware Superior Court from evidenced gathered during the discovery and deposition phase of Dominion Voting Systems, Inc.'s $1.6 billion libel and slander lawsuit against Fox News.

Fox’s internal company emails and related court depositions reveal that Fox Chairman Rupert Murdoch and TV hosts Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Bret Baier and others all knew Trump’s 2020 election fraud claim was a lie, and believed Rudy Giuliani and Sydney Powell were lying and even “nuts,” “crazy,” mentally ill.

