Although a little late, this letter is in response to the May 22 editorial letter by Robert Blake. If he felt a need to revert back to more than 2,000 years in order to critique the behavior of today, why not refer to the time that Christ was crucified to give eternal life instead of a Greek composition alluding to death? This appears like grasping at straws in order to justify killing a child.
Roe vs Wade should be dismantled. According to Psalm 139:14, we are all fearfully and wonderfully made by God, even Robert Blake. I believe in equal rights, but no one, man or woman, should be given the right to ‘choose’ to end a God-given life. Just because we, as humans, cannot hear a heartbeat doesn’t mean that God can’t hear it. Listen for life, not death.
Carol Reed
Long Beach
