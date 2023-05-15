On April 25 an election was held in the community of Long Beach and unincorporated Long Beach Peninsula, to hopefully determine the course this community would take regarding personal fireworks purchases and displays. A week later the election was certified. Over 55% of the registered voters turned out, a remarkable number for a special election.
Did the good people of this community want to live in a place known for its wildlife, arts, clean beaches and a peaceful, welcoming demeanor? Or did it want the status quo, which is to allow folks to come here from far and wide to join a minority of local citizens to desecrate our beach and terrorize our populace and loved pet companions for the most part of a week in the month of July, and raise the real threat of a devastating wildfire?
The people spoke. Fifty-one percent of the citizens voted for the former, a ban on fireworks in Pacific County, and 53.48% voted the same in the City of Long Beach. But now it could be of no avail. In spite of the fact that we were all taught that we live in a democracy, the will of the people might be ignored. It seems that members of the minority happen to be among the leaders of the City of Long Beach and Pacific County, and they could choose to annul the results, unconvinced themselves of the benefits to this community that have been clearly outlined in the campaign to ban fireworks. Well, it convinced a majority of its citizens.
City and county leaders can decide to ignore the majority and make the decision themselves. They can decide to allow the type of celebration we have now, in spite of seeing evidence that it escalates extreme behavior, and knowing this behavior may result in tragedy. Is this going to be the new tradition here? They have the power to bring our community back to civility. It’s their choice now. How people behave is something they can influence. The kind of culture we nurture here is in their hands.
If they refuse to listen to the citizens, they better be prepared to own it.
