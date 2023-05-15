On April 25 an election was held in the community of Long Beach and unincorporated Long Beach Peninsula, to hopefully determine the course this community would take regarding personal fireworks purchases and displays. A week later the election was certified. Over 55% of the registered voters turned out, a remarkable number for a special election.

Did the good people of this community want to live in a place known for its wildlife, arts, clean beaches and a peaceful, welcoming demeanor? Or did it want the status quo, which is to allow folks to come here from far and wide to join a minority of local citizens to desecrate our beach and terrorize our populace and loved pet companions for the most part of a week in the month of July, and raise the real threat of a devastating wildfire?

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.