I’m the brother-in-Law of Luke Wirkkala. The following could be you: You drink too much, fall asleep, the acquaintance you have invited over for Super Bowl Sunday has just sexually assaulted you (DNA proof), strangled you (DNA proof), you break their grip, proceed to the bedroom and grab your weapon. You go out to the kitchen area, the person that assaulted and strangled you is still present. You eject a round (warning) and tell him to leave the house. The subject charges towards you. You pull the trigger. Luke got 25 to life.
Before the trial the media slanted the news and portrayed Luke as a murderer. The prosecution stated Luke had consensual sex and wanted a relationship with the subject. There was no evidence of this. Luke’s rights were violated and a retrial is set for October 2020.
A bail hearing was conducted with the defense presenting layers of evidence and the Judge appearing to dismiss the evidence. Manipulation can be more overpowering then direct evidence. If you examine carefully and without bias and prejudice all the evidence available, there is overwhelming proof that Luke Wirkkala should be acquitted on all charges.
Please, for more information I invite you to the website www.freelukewirkkala.com about Luke Wirkkala, born and raised in Chinook.
STEVE MCCONNELL
Chinook
