Here it is almost the New Year and I’ve been remiss in thanking the wonderful people who volunteered for events in November 2020!
Although this is belated it’s no less sincere as I extended my appreciation to those that helped to make the Veterans day program and lunch that took placed at the Long Beach Elks Lodge. The American Legion, the VFW and the Elks did a fantastic job.
Right on the heels of Veteran’s Day came Thanksgiving. The Long Beach Elks Lodge #1937 sponsored by lodge member Greg Sprando’s Corporation did a drive-through dinner on Thanksgiving Day serving 900 dinners with almost 200 of them being home deliveries. There were 26 volunteers who made this event a success.
Each and everyone contributed much time and energy and it couldn’t have happened with out you. I do feel the need to single out four people who put in hours and hours for two days, planning, setting up distanced spaces to work, cooking and cleaning. Kudos to Alayna Casey, Dick Edwards, Don Itterley, and Ray Palmer. This wonderful dinner would not have happened without you.
So many Elk members and Peninsula residents volunteered to serve the community by giving of their time and energy — too many to thank individually — but please know that you are very much appreciated.
NATALIE HANSON
Long Beach Elks 1937
