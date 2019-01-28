We know who you are and you know who you are! But we don't know you phone number!
The Long Beach Elks Lodge is having a Volunteer Appreciation Dinner. If you worked with the Elks Thanksgiving or Christmas community dinners or distributing toys at the Elks Toys for Peninsula Kids, please join us on Feb. 9.
Call ahead for reservations and dinner time at 360-642-2651.
NATALIE HANSON
For LB Elks
