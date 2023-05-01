There are lots of things happening at Johnson Park, 30 Rosburg School Rd. in Rosburg — check it out:
Bingo Night is on May 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. We will have pizza by Brock Mooney, hot dogs, snacks and — best of all — prizes. Have a fun night out with family and friends.
Then on May 13 from noon to 2 p.m. we will be having a Mothers Day craft day — so much fun. We will be doing hand prints and an introduction to "diamond art." Reserve a space now.
Then we are excited to be having a community potluck on June 3 from 2 to 8 p.m. So come bring your favorite dish and enjoy the day. Johnson Park will furnish the hamburgers and hot dogs. Drinks will be available for purchase. There will be a game table for the kids and our activity room will be open for pool or foosball. We will be having live music. Our program will include Donny Wages and the band, Layton Elliott, Paula Rush, Ian Brandon, Sean and Devin Roberts, Joel Fitts and Gene Quilaugh. All in all, its is sure to be a fun and relaxing day.
Enjoy the library on Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 5 p.m. Check out a book or two, maybe even a movie, or watch it in the activity room and relax.
Johnson Park has been upgrading the halls and the bathrooms. Everything has been looking so nice, so come check it out. Our janitor, Diane Sears, and Bill Baker have been working hard. Hoping for some nicer weather to start on the outside soon.
