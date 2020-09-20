The Chinook Observer and Matt Winters are the best paper and editor on the West Coast. The overall news coverage and staff writers can’t be beat.
And Leisa Jennings has found her niche in life. Keep writing from your heart, Leisa. Your story of Forrie and Dixie Smith brought back so many childhood memories. Forrie gave everyone rubber boots on credit as you went to your first job in one of the seafood canneries. And no one will ever forgot Dixie and her pink slippers!
I also remember Leisa’s dad rumored to have taken a 700 pound pig into the Chester Club Tavern. And at this moment I have my feet on a footstool Leisa’s mother upholstered.
David Campiche is also another writer who shows his love for this area he grew up in. And just about the time I gave up on Nurse Hunt, here comes a great family story.
I look forward each week to the Chinook Observer.
BARBARA HARDEN
Raymond
