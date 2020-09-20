Those of us who wear masks are the real patriots now. We know the U.S. can’t recover economically with so many sick. This virus is spread mainly through the steam (aerosol) we breathe out and masks stop our breath from spreading out very far. They also help stop us from breathing other people’s exhaled breath.
If we want our country to get back on its feet we can make that happen by wearing a mask and social distancing. It’s how other countries have won the fight against the virus. We can do it too!
If you love our country you'll show it by wearing a mask.
KATE O'NEAL
South Bend
