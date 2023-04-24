A child deserves to receive a quality education that develops his or her potential to the fullest. If a child does not learn to read by age 9 or 10, he/she is forever limited. The child will struggle with all class subjects throughout his/her years in the classroom. And I don't need to mention how much he or she will struggle in the workforce. The child is cheated and America is cheated.
I attended about 18 school board meetings beginning in late 2021, both regular meetings and work sessions. My main take away from watching and listening to the board is the lack of interest in improving test scores. According to state records for 2022, the Ocean Beach School District has failed miserably: With 100% meaning that standards are fully met, the English Language Assessment is 36.4%, the Math assessment is 20.6% and the Science assessment is 33.3%. In any other workplace everyone involved would be fired.
These failing grades do not reflect poorly on the child, they reflect very poorly on our education system on the peninsula. Knowing the test scores are so bad, the topic of "How can we improve teaching methods to increase educational outcomes?" should have been on each school board meeting's agenda until the assessment scores reached the standards. At these 18 meetings, the low test scores were mentioned only two or three times, in passing.
I was very impressed with Dr. Mansell's letter in last week's Observer. His extensive background in education is sorely needed on the Ocean Beach School Board. I hope he runs for one of the three board seats that are up for election this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.