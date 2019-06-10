With the world seemingly getting crazier by the day, and with everyone having one political ax or another to grind, I find the articles written by Lynda Layne to be a refreshing contrast of sanity and positivism.
While her articles bring a much-needed touch of lightness to the pages of the Observer, they also provide insights into the nature and character of our community.
I look forward each week to what Lynda’s articles will bring, and I hope the Observer will continue to print her stories for years to come.
JIM UNWIN
Long Beach
