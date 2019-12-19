Shame on you, all of you who wish or want someone else to move to another country. We live in the United States of America for a good reason. We do not live in a Police state. We are able to express our opinion without fear. We are able to be ourselves. We are able to express our views. So I never wish someone else to move. I do wish for more civility from everyone. Respect that we live in a diverse society and times. Shame on you. I am a fiercely independent, white, female and 80 years old, I have noted for as many democrats as republicans. And I hope to be able to until I die.
Maggie Carman
Ocean Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.