I had a good chuckle at the partisan divide driving through Oysterville last week — every home had a either Wolfe or Driscoll sign. I know both candidates and either would be fine, but I can only vote for one. For me there are two criteria that are most relevant. Does the candidate have a personal agenda that would affect their decision-making process?
Over the past eight years Frank Wolfe had not demonstrated any interest other than for the long-term health of the county.
Second, does the candidate provide political balance. It seems to me that every time we have had three commissioners of the same party things have not gone well. There are currently two Republican commissioners. As a Democrat, Frank Wolfe has worked hard to provide balance. Wolfe is a safe vote for county commissioner.
KIM PATTEN
Long Beach
