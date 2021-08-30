First of all, my husband and I love trees — and have been tree huggers since before that was a term. When we retired and found a place that we could afford on the west side of J Place, that just barely gave us a glimpse of the ocean and the horizon, we knew we had found our retirement home. We also knew that that at least that view, which we did pay for and continue to pay property taxes for, was protected by the homeowners association (HOA) from building homes that block that view or trees that the property owner has allowed to go above the tree height limit.
We have many trees around our home, but being good neighbors, all are kept at the assigned height so our neighbors across the street maintain their view, also. Our healthy trees are full of birds and critters, so having topped and keeping them topped, has not hurt their use of them as places to hide and a source of food for our furred and feathered neighbors. Also, our lush and lovely trees continue to protect us from an occasional high-wind event (which un-topped shore pines would not necessarily do).
Please note that if everyone kept their trees from going any higher than the assigned tree height (some are 16 and some at 24 feet), not one tree would ever have to be cut down for that reason — period. The trees that are allowed to continue to grow taller and taller will die if their owner, who has refused to top them for years, finally cuts them to the proper height — and that is an property owner-made tragedy that could have been avoided. If most shore pines are allowed to continue to grow in rows or groves, they get tall and spindly and will eventually snap off or topple over in a high wind — and hopefully not on some one’s home. Surfside is a series of neighborhoods — not an unpaved wilderness. It is one of the last places on the coastline that does not look like Ocean Shores — where the buildings along the shore are so tall that only the people that live in them have a view of the ocean. That is the reason we decided to move here, we believe it is a good one and one that we, as tree lovers, can live with.
It is my personal opinion that most of the people that want to get rid of those tree height restrictions aren’t so interested in saving the trees in than they are resentful that they pay the same dues to the homeowners association as we do — plus have the added responsibility of paying to keep their trees topped. I have long felt that they should be at least partially recompensed for the expense of keeping their trees “legal” — by either a reduction of their HOA dues or the HOA keeping a separate pot of money, that the folks that want their views protected would pay into and then would pay out when compliance has been proved. In any case, all of us accepted the tenants of the HOA when we moved here.
CHERI LEWIS
Surfside
