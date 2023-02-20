I’m writing in response to the article, ‘Legislator proposes mandatory voting’ which was printed in the Observer of Feb. 16.

Senate Bill 5209 introduced by Sen. Sam Hunt (Legislative District 22) of Washington would require eligible voters to register to vote or waive their right to register. In other words, if this bill passes, Universal Civic Duty Voting, just like jury duty or filling out a census form, will be compulsory. If you’re a registered voter, you must fill out a ballot and return it even if it’s left blank. At this point there is no penalty for not doing so, but should the bill pass I have no doubt that there eventually will be.

