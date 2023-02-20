I’m writing in response to the article, ‘Legislator proposes mandatory voting’ which was printed in the Observer of Feb. 16.
Senate Bill 5209 introduced by Sen. Sam Hunt (Legislative District 22) of Washington would require eligible voters to register to vote or waive their right to register. In other words, if this bill passes, Universal Civic Duty Voting, just like jury duty or filling out a census form, will be compulsory. If you’re a registered voter, you must fill out a ballot and return it even if it’s left blank. At this point there is no penalty for not doing so, but should the bill pass I have no doubt that there eventually will be.
According to Hunt, “Just like paying taxes and signing up for the draft for all males, it’s just another civic duty that we would require people to do” Apparently the senator has no idea that very few of us like paying taxes or registering for the draft. There comes a point when ‘civic duty’ becomes a ‘civic burden.’
Sen. Hunt has a Facebook page and here’s part of what I shared with him on Feb. 1: “I have a copy of SB 5209 in front of me and would like to be able to vote on it myself. My vote would be a resounding no! Who cares whether 21 other countries mandate universal civic duty voting? I'm a registered voter and do vote, but the idea of forcing people to register and cast a ballot is one more example of government trying to control every aspect of our lives.”
Sen. Patty Kuderer (Legislative District 48) says, “This is really about behavior modification.” She believes that, “It’s about having Americans put their democracy first as a priority.” Not only that, but the senator wants us “...to joyfully participate.” I wonder if she has ever read the book "1984" by George Orwell? If not, I have a copy I would gladly send to her. As many of us know, the last sentence of the book ends, “I love Big Brother.”
Joyful participation in behavior modification anyone?
