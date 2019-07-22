PAPA, Peninsula Association of Performing Artists, has as its Mission Statement “To produce family friendly theatrical productions for entertainment and cultural development of the community.” Clearly, their production of "Mary Poppins" afforded the opportunity for performers to entertain, learn and be exposed to theater arts. The story has life lessons for each of us.
The cast was well rehearsed and precise. What a pleasure to watch! There is but one more weekend to enjoy this wonderful effort. July 26, 27 and 28 are soon approaching. Check out PAPA’s website and get your tickets now.
CELSA JOHNSON
Ocean Park
