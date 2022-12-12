Republicans, some of you have told me that the GOP has become a big disappointment over the last eight years, and that you are disillusioned with the Republican Party and America. Well, my Republican friends, rather then being disillusioned with the GOP and America, maybe it’s time you take a second look at the other American party, the Democrats.
We both have seen and heard what’s been going on these last eight years. The lies about a stolen election, the ridiculous rationalization by GOP leadership minimizing the theft of top secret classified documents by the former president, the failure to acknowledge provable facts, the tacit approval of the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, the antisemitism, the racism, the hateful MAGA internet posts that sprang up after the attempted murder of Paul Pelosi, and most recently, Trump’s call for the termination of the Constitution so he can be reinstated as president.
Republicans, let’s face it, the insanity in your party is not going away! The GOP has lost its soul and it doesn’t stand for anything any more, except to gain and hold on to power. Further, half of the Republican rank and file has apparently lost their minds and are supporting autocrats and fascists.
To be sure, the Democrats don’t have all the answers. But that’s exactly why they need the perspective and wisdom of rational moderates.
So Republican, maybe you should take a second look at the Democrats.
Contact your local Democratic Party chairman and find out what issues their working on. I think you’ll be surprised to learn that many of the issues you are concerned about are the same issues Democrats are trying to solve. I’m pretty sure you would be welcome. Give it a chance.
