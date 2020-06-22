Another reason to reconsider your vote for the "good old boys" at PUD:
On June 16, we were on the PUD agenda for an issue we had with PUD pulling our electric meter without notification. Although I provided PUD policy numbers that point to the unjustified action, the good old boys stuck together and refused to second a motion made by Debbie Oakes to review and clarify the policy.
The commissioners' job, according to the PUD website, is to “set utility policies and hire a general manager to implement those policies.”
It's time to put the good old boys out to pasture. Instead of Mike Swanson, please cast your vote for Pam Hickey in PUD Commissioner District 1. Help move our PUD into the 21st century and work towards accountable actions and policies for the owners and ratepayers of this public utility.
LAURA BOHLMANN
Klipsan Beach
